LIVE BLOG: 140,000 Displaced as Israel Widens Ground Assault in Rafah – Day 534

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,399 Palestinians and injured 114,583 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the military has expanded ground operations in Rafah, deploying the 36th Armored Division into Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,399 Palestinians and injured 114,583 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Airstrike on UNRWA Clinic Kills at Least 19
AL-JAZEERA: The director-general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that 19 Palestinians were killed in the UNRWA clinic massacre, including 9 children.
Israeli Airstrike near UNRWA Clinic in Jabalia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of a UNRWA clinic in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza.
Ben Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque
Israeli forces expelled Palestinian worshipers from the mosque’s courtyards during the incursion.
Ben Gvir led groups of settlers toward the entrance of Al-Qibli prayer hall.
Israeli police pushed Al-Aqsa’s guards out of the mosque’s courtyards during the raid.
Police Officer Killed in Deir al-Balah, Hamas and Ministry Pledge Action
Hamas and Gaza’s Ministry of Interior condemned the kidnapping, murder, and mutilation of a policeman in Deir al-Balah, calling it a crime aimed at destabilizing Gaza and pledging to punish the perpetrators.
Two Killed in Israeli Drone Strike North of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Khirbet al-Adas and Musbah areas, north of Rafah.
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify across Gaza, Scores Killed and Injured
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli occupation army has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent hours, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians in strikes targeting multiple areas across the enclave.
Medical sources reported that at least 23 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a single day as Israel’s assault on Gaza entered its 16th day, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.
140,000 Displaced Since Gaza War Resumed
AP: Citing UN reports, the Associated Press confirmed that Israeli evacuation orders cover vast areas of northern and southern Gaza. Around 140,000 people have been displaced since the war resumed.
Netanyahu to Appoint Shin Bet Deputy as Acting Chief
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint the current deputy head of Shin Bet as acting chief until a permanent leader is chosen.
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
21 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Central and Southern Gaza
AL- JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 21 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli airstrikes targeting central and southern Gaza.
Israeli Army Expands Ground Operations in Rafah
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Israeli military has expanded ground operations in Rafah, deploying the 36th Armored Division into Gaza
12 Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a home in central Khan Yunis killed 12 Palestinians.
Israeli Defense Minister Announces Expanded Gaza Offensive
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a significant expansion of military operations in Gaza, stating that the goal is to seize large areas and integrate them into Israel’s security zones.
Dozens of Families in Rafah Issue Distress Call
AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Palestinian families trapped in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah, are pleading for international intervention to evacuate them.
Two Killed in Israeli Strike on Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on northeastern Rafah, southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent.
