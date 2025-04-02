LIVE BLOG: 140,000 Displaced as Israel Widens Ground Assault in Rafah – Day 534

April 2, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

Citing UN reports, the Associated Press confirmed that Israeli evacuation orders now cover large areas in both northern and southern Gaza. Since the war resumed, around 140,000 people have been displaced. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the military has expanded ground operations in Rafah, deploying the 36th Armored Division into Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,399 Palestinians and injured 114,583 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Wed, Apr 2, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike on UNRWA Clinic Kills at Least 19

AL-JAZEERA: The director-general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al-Jazeera that 19 Palestinians were killed in the UNRWA clinic massacre, including 9 children.

Wed, Apr 2, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike near UNRWA Clinic in Jabalia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of a UNRWA clinic in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza.

Wed, Apr 2, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque

AL-JAZEERA:

  • Israeli forces expelled Palestinian worshipers from the mosque’s courtyards during the incursion.

  • Ben Gvir led groups of settlers toward the entrance of Al-Qibli prayer hall.

  • Israeli police pushed Al-Aqsa’s guards out of the mosque’s courtyards during the raid.

Wed, Apr 2, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Police Officer Killed in Deir al-Balah, Hamas and Ministry Pledge Action

Hamas and Gaza’s Ministry of Interior condemned the kidnapping, murder, and mutilation of a policeman in Deir al-Balah, calling it a crime aimed at destabilizing Gaza and pledging to punish the perpetrators.

Police Officer Killed in Deir al-Balah, Hamas and Ministry Pledge Action

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Drone Strike North of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Khirbet al-Adas and Musbah areas, north of Rafah.

Wed, Apr 2, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes Intensify across Gaza, Scores Killed and Injured

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli occupation army has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent hours, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians in strikes targeting multiple areas across the enclave.

Medical sources reported that at least 23 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a single day as Israel’s assault on Gaza entered its 16th day, following Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Airstrikes Intensify across Gaza, Scores Killed and Injured

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

140,000 Displaced Since Gaza War Resumed

AP: Citing UN reports, the Associated Press confirmed that Israeli evacuation orders cover vast areas of northern and southern Gaza. Around 140,000 people have been displaced since the war resumed.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Appoint Shin Bet Deputy as Acting Chief

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Prime Minister’s office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint the current deputy head of Shin Bet as acting chief until a permanent leader is chosen.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Forces in Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

21 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Central and Southern Gaza

AL- JAZEERA (citing medical sources): At least 21 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli airstrikes targeting central and southern Gaza.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Expands Ground Operations in Rafah

ISRAELI MEDIA: The  Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Israeli military has expanded ground operations in Rafah, deploying the 36th Armored Division into Gaza

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

12 Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a home in central Khan Yunis killed 12 Palestinians.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Defense Minister Announces Expanded Gaza Offensive

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a significant expansion of military operations in Gaza, stating that the goal is to seize large areas and integrate them into Israel’s security zones.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Families in Rafah Issue Distress Call

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Palestinian families trapped in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah, are pleading for international intervention to evacuate them.

Wed, Apr 2, 11:17 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Strike on Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on northeastern Rafah, southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*