Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian School, Destroy Solar Panels near Nablus

Jewish settlers predawn Thursday attacked a school in Urif village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that more than 40 Jewish settlers sneaked their way into the village and pelted the local secondary boys’ school with stones. The settlers also destroyed the solar panels used to supply electricity to the school.

Daghlas added that after checking the recordings of surveillance cameras, the school administration was shocked to find out that it was Jewish settlers who vandalized the school, pointing out that the school has become a target of attacks by settlers, who once even attempted to torch classrooms.

Meanwhile, settlers threw stones toward Palestinian houses on the outskirts of the nearby town of Huwwara, causing damage to some of them.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians is almost a routine reality in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

