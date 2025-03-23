Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardawil, Scores of Others in Gaza

Hamas leader Salah al-Bardawil and his wife were killed in an Israeli airstrike, part of a broader attack that has claimed the lives of at least 32 Palestinians.

Palestinian and international media reported that Salah al-Bardawil, a top political figure in Hamas, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Quds News, Reuters, and other media outlets stated that al-Bardawil, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, and his wife were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

Meanwhile, 32 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across various areas since the early hours of Saturday.

Al Jazeera reported that the number of deaths from the Israeli bombardment on the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, has risen to five.

Additionally, three Palestinians, including a child, were killed, and others were injured in an artillery shelling from Israeli tanks targeting homes and tents of civilians in the Al-Shimaa area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

The bodies of those killed and wounded were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the western Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah, resulted in the death of a citizen and several injuries.

A child was also killed, and several family members were injured following an Israeli airstrike on a house in the eastern part of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since the resumption of the violence in Gaza on Tuesday morning until Saturday, Israel has killed 634 Palestinians and injured 1,172 others, most of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

This escalation – which Israel stated is being coordinated fully with Washington – represents the largest breach of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which Israel refrained from implementing in its second phase after the first phase ended in early March 2025.

Despite Hamas’s commitment to all terms of the agreement, the Israeli Prime Minister refused to proceed with the second phase in response to pressure from extremists in his government.

With U.S. support and under the watchful eyes of the entire world, Israel has been committing atrocities in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in over 162,000 Palestinian deaths and injuries, the majority of whom are children and women, and more than 14,000 missing persons.

(AJA, PC, Quds News)