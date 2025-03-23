Aggression on Yemen Continues: US Warplanes Strike Several Locations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest attacks took place as the US-led aggression resumed on Yemen this week, following Israel’s renewed genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip.

The United States has intensified its military assault on Yemen by striking several locations in the country overnight including three airstrikes on the Hodeidah International Airport.

US warplanes also targeted the Al-Manzar area, south of the coastal city of Hodeidah in western Yemen, while five airstrikes targeted the Manzar directorate in northeastern Yemen, according to the Al Mayadeen news agency.

Later, US aircraft struck the Al-Salif port on the Red Sea, northwest of Hodiedah City.

The districts of Sahar and Kitaf in Saada were also targeted, as well as the Majzar district in Marib with five airstrikes, according to the Yemen News Agency, SABA.

Earlier Attacks

On Friday, US warplanes struck the al-Tuhayta District in Hodeidah governorate along the Red Sea in southwestern Yemen, as well as the al-Asayid district in Saada governorate in the north.

In Hodeidah, the aircraft carried out six airstrikes on the Al-Tuhayta District, while multiple raids targeted the Saada governorate.

Elsewhere, in Al-Bayda, US aircraft targeted the al-Sawadiyah district, while in Saada, airstrikes struck the outskirts of the city, according to Al Mayadeen. The agency cited the SABA news agency as reporting that the US attack on the al-Thawra district in northern Sanaa hit an unfinished event hall within a residential neighborhood.

‘Failed Attempt’

The Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement that the “American enemy launched several airstrikes on various provinces in a failed attempt to prevent Yemen from standing in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

It added: “We will continue to support them until the aggression is halted and the siege is lifted—regardless of consequences or outcomes.”

The statement confirmed that its missile force targeted the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv “with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile” and “successfully achieved its goal target.”

“This is the third operation carried out within the past 48 hours,” the statement noted.

The armed forces issued a warning to all airlines that the Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv “is now unsafe for aerial navigation and it shall remain so until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.”

It also noted that for the sixth consecutive day, the Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation “targeting several warships affiliated with the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using a number of drones.”

Netanyahu Evacuated

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was evacuated from the Knesset to a secure location after air raid sirens were triggered by a missile launched from Yemen.

The Israeli Home Front Command confirmed that sirens went off in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and central Israel after a missile was detected coming from Yemen.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported a plane coming from London and heading to Ben Gurion Airport had to change its flight path at the last minute after the sirens went off in Tel Aviv.

Since November 2023, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out more than 100 attacks in a show of solidarity with Gaza. They suspended their operations when the ceasefire took effect in January, resuming them when Israel resumed its aggression on Gaza and enforced another humanitarian blockade.

