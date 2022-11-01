Algeria’s President Pledges to Prioritize Palestine in Arab League Summit

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the Palestinian cause will be prioritized during the Arab League summit, The New Arab reported.

Tebboune added that his country considers unifying the Palestinian ranks “an Algerian duty towards the Palestinian people.”

Since January, Algerian authorities have launched several initiatives to mediate a Palestinian national reconciliation, hosting dozens of key political leaders from the different factions to agree on a common goal.

On October 13, fourteen Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, signed the “Algerian declaration” and united Palestinian National Council.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that Tebboune is optimistic about the Arab Summit despite the political disagreements dividing the Arab world, reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

