LIVE BLOG: ‘Security Incident’ in Lebanon | Jabaliya under Siege | Rockets Target Northern Israel – Day 373

October 13, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Eshak Daour, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least even Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals due to a ‘difficult security incident’ on the northern border with Lebanon.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel’s plan is to besiege and starve Palestinians in northern Gaza. 

Huge explosions were heard in Haifa as several rockets were fired from Lebanon to northern Israel. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,336 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Huge Explosion in Haifa

ISRAELI MEDIA: Huge explosions were heard in Haifa.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Detonates Explosive at Israeli Force

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters detonated an explosive device against an Israeli force and clashed with it while it was trying to infiltrate the Tal al-Madwar area in the border town of Ramya in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa, Nahariya

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Akka and several towns from northern Nahariya to Haifa.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Helicopters Transport Soldiers Injured in Lebanon

ISRAELI MEDIA: At least seven Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals due to a difficult security incident on the northern border with Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Plans to Starve, Besiege Palestinians in Northern Gaza

HAARETZ: According to the plan of the Israeli army generals, everyone who remains in the northern Gaza Strip will be surrounded and starved.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Injured in Al-Tuffah

ANADOLU: Six Palestinians, most of them children, were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Target Mosque in Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched an airstrike targeting a mosque in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fall in Galilee

ISRAELI MEDIA: Several rockets fell in open areas in the Upper and Western Galilee, without causing any injuries.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Says It Prepares to Respond to Iran

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: There are preparations in Israel to respond to Iran’s ballistic attack, amid expectations that Iran will respond to the Israeli response.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

35 Rockets from Lebanon

CHANNEL 12: About 35 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Pounds Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation vehicles northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

New Airstrikes on Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Hanin and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Sun, Oct 13, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Attacks Military Target

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: attacked a military target in the occupied Golan Heights using a drone.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*