LIVE BLOG: ‘Security Incident’ in Lebanon | Jabaliya under Siege | Rockets Target Northern Israel – Day 373

At least even Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals due to a ‘difficult security incident’ on the northern border with Lebanon.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel’s plan is to besiege and starve Palestinians in northern Gaza.
Huge explosions were heard in Haifa as several rockets were fired from Lebanon to northern Israel.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,336 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Huge Explosion in Haifa
ISRAELI MEDIA: Huge explosions were heard in Haifa.
Hezbollah Detonates Explosive at Israeli Force
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters detonated an explosive device against an Israeli force and clashed with it while it was trying to infiltrate the Tal al-Madwar area in the border town of Ramya in southern Lebanon.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa, Nahariya
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Akka and several towns from northern Nahariya to Haifa.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Akka and several towns from northern Nahariya to Haifa. pic.twitter.com/Mxlmiainni
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Israeli Military Helicopters Transport Soldiers Injured in Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: At least seven Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals due to a difficult security incident on the northern border with Lebanon.
ISRAELI MEDIA: At least seven Israeli soldiers were transferred to hospitals due to a difficult security incident on the northern border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/TrtNW4K14l
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Israel Plans to Starve, Besiege Palestinians in Northern Gaza
HAARETZ: According to the plan of the Israeli army generals, everyone who remains in the northern Gaza Strip will be surrounded and starved.
Palestinians Injured in Al-Tuffah
ANADOLU: Six Palestinians, most of them children, were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.
ANADOLU: Six Palestinians, most of them children, were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/uWZ8rTGUB4
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Israeli Forces Target Mosque in Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched an airstrike targeting a mosque in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon.
Rockets Fall in Galilee
ISRAELI MEDIA: Several rockets fell in open areas in the Upper and Western Galilee, without causing any injuries.
Israel Blows up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/UTyo38Zdga
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Israel Says It Prepares to Respond to Iran
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: There are preparations in Israel to respond to Iran’s ballistic attack, amid expectations that Iran will respond to the Israeli response.
35 Rockets from Lebanon
CHANNEL 12: About 35 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.
Israeli Artillery Pounds Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation vehicles northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling and gunfire from occupation vehicles northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/eZ781mHN9I
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
New Airstrikes on Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Hanin and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Hanin and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/BRNsGZUpCn
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Attacks Military Target
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: attacked a military target in the occupied Golan Heights using a drone.
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: attacked a military target in the occupied Golan Heights using a drone. pic.twitter.com/anLnY1OyK4
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024
Be the first to comment