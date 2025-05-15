Israeli Airstrikes Kill over 100 Palestinians in Gaza as Trump Tours Region

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 100 Palestinians killed and scores wounded in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, coinciding with Trump’s Middle East visit.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn Thursday has risen to at least 103, as Israeli forces intensified airstrikes during US President Donald Trump’s ongoing Middle East tour, which began on Tuesday.

According to Al-Jazeera, an Israeli airstrike killed one person in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Citing Palestinian medical sources, the report also noted that roughly 60 Palestinians—many of them women and children—were killed in Khan Yunis and nearby areas in the southern Gaza Strip.

The dead and wounded were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex, which has been overwhelmed amid a severe shortage of medical supplies.

BREAKING: Palestinian journalist Ahmed Helou was killed in an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/U8jB1Tm7cY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025

Other hospitals across Gaza are also struggling under the pressure of continuous attacks and a collapsing healthcare system.

In Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, additional casualties were reported due to Israeli shelling. Al-Aqsa TV reported strikes on the town of Khuza’a and on a residential home in the Qizan area, south of Khan Yunis.

In central Gaza, two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Deir al-Balah. Meanwhile, three others were killed in a separate bombing that hit an apartment on Al-Wahda Street in Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck the home of the Shehab family in Jabalia al-Balad.

Airstrikes continued across the Strip. In Beit Lahia’s Al-Sultan neighborhood, several Palestinians were injured in a strike on a residential building. The wounded were taken to the Indonesian Hospital, with their conditions ranging from moderate to critical.

In Jabaliya al-Nazla, Israeli forces bombed another home, wounding several people who were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Palestinians in Gaza buried the bodies of four people killed in separate Israeli raids on the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, which has endured nearly 50 days of Israeli military operations, including air and artillery bombardment. Casualties from the latest strikes were taken to Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in a high number of casualties—mostly women and children. pic.twitter.com/UoFNKI9y09 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025

Following the Israeli army’s release of an updated evacuation map that included Al-Shifa, several patients and wounded were moved out of the hospital’s wards. Surrounding areas were struck by Israeli missiles, triggering panic among displaced families, especially women and children.

Although the Israeli military had designated western Gaza City as a “safe zone,” it is now one of the most densely populated areas due to the influx of displaced residents.

Since Trump began his regional tour, Israeli attacks on Gaza have escalated significantly. Dozens have been killed, including women, children, and at least one journalist. Strikes have also targeted two hospitals, six schools, and three shelters for displaced people—marking one of the deadliest escalations in recent weeks.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)