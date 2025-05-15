Four Killed after Israeli Army Besieges House in Tubas – Bodies Desecrated

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army abducted the bodies of the four young men. Shocking footage was shared of a bulldozer desecrating their bodies.

Four Palestinians were killed on Thursday after Israeli occupation forces besieged a house in the town of Tammoun, south of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

Undercover special forces infiltrated the town and surrounded the house before sending military reinforcements into the town, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A shocking scene in Tammoun: After killing four Palestinian resistance fighters, Israeli forces used a bulldozer to haul their bodies away—another grim show of contempt for Palestinian life. pic.twitter.com/ha8lTAfqAv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025

Israeli forces fired live ammunition and missiles at the house, killing the four young men inside, according to WAFA.

The Al Jazeera Arabic news site, citing sources, reported that the Israeli forces executed the youth after storming the house.

The sources said that the occupation forces mutilated the bodies of the slain young men before transporting them to an unknown location.

House Demolished

Al-Jazeera also reported that clashes erupted around the house, with the Tubas battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades confirming that its fighters had engaged in a fierce battle with the army, and reported injuries among the Israeli forces.

After besieging and killing four Palestinians and confiscating their bodies, an Israeli army bulldozer embarks on tearing down the house where the four were killed by Israeli forces in the town of Tammoun, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/iewAfBSppF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2025

The army later began demolishing the house in which they were killed, according to WAFA.

‘Heroic Martyrs’ – Hamas

The Resistance movement Hamas said it mourned “the heroic martyrs of Tammoun” and called for “mobilization and escalation of resistance against the occupation and its settlers in the occupied West Bank”.

“The ascension of the heroic martyrs after a heroic resistance and hours-long clashes reaffirms that our people will not surrender to the Zionist killing and terror machine,” the movement said in a statement.

Israeli occupation forces blow up a cafe in the city of Tubas, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/wglKFNbAQn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2025

Separately, sources told Al-Jazeera that Israeli occupation forces blew up a café near Al-Quds Open University in Tubas. Footage posted on social media showed the moment the café was blown up and smoke rising from it, the report noted.

Several Raids

In the early hours of Thursday, the Israeli army carried out a series of raids targeting cities and towns in the West Bank, most notably the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus, Qalandia north of Jerusalem, and Al-Fawwar south of Hebron (al-Khalil).

The army also arrested several Palestinians.

Israeli forces also closed off several roads in the central West Bank, hindering the movement of Palestinians in the occupied territory, the Anadolu news agency reported.

A bus transporting kindergarten children was rammed by an Israeli military vehicle this morning in the town of Tammoun, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/g4Muq0QCIb — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 15, 2025

According to an Anadolu reporter, Israeli forces closed the northern entrance of Ramallah, causing traffic jams and forcing people to wait in their vehicles for long hours.

The army also closed other roads between Ramallah and its surrounding towns and villages amid Israeli military restrictions, he added.

Settler Killed

The restrictions followed a shooting attack on Wednesday evening that targeted an Israeli settler vehicle in the northern West Bank, and left one settler dead.

Palestinians mark 77 years since the Nakba, the mass dispossession that lies at the heart of their national struggle, as a new catastrophe unfolds in Gaza and the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/5iN6jN8oin — TRT World (@trtworld) May 15, 2025

“I have been stuck in my car since dawn to be allowed to move,” Ibrahim Azzam, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu.

“These Israeli restrictions only aim to toughen our daily life and force our people to emigrate,” he added.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir vowed to “use all means” to track down and hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack.

Home Demolitions

Separately, the Israeli army demolished a Palestinian home in the town of Majdal Bani Fadil near Nablus city in the northern West Bank, citing the lack of building permits, witnesses said.

This comes within the context of Israel’s systematic demolition policy in the Palestinian territories. The Palestine Liberation Organization’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented the demolition of 152 homes and structures in April in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated their attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This has resulted in the deaths of more than 962 Palestinians, the injury of nearly 7,000 others, and the arrest of more than 17,000, according to Palestinian data, cited by Al Jazeera.

