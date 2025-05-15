LIVE BLOG: Journalist Killed as Gaza Massacres Continue | Al-Shifa Evacuated Again – Day 587

ISRAELI MEDIA: The far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the destruction of the Palestinian villages of Bruqin and Kafr al-Dik in the northern occupied West Bank.

He stated on X, “Just as we destroyed Sheja’iyya and Tel al-Sultan in Gaza, we must destroy the nests of terrorism in the West Bank, and we must start by destroying the villages of Bruqin and Kafr al-Dik after the killing of an Israeli settler by gunfire.”