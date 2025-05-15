LIVE BLOG: Journalist Killed as Gaza Massacres Continue | Al-Shifa Evacuated Again – Day 587

Palestinian journalist Hassan Samour was killed, along with several members of his family, in an Israeli bombing that targeted his home in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, medical teams evacuated a number of patients and wounded from departments of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza City, after the Israeli occupation army released a new evacuation map that included the hospital.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,928 and injured 119,846 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Bombing Put Gaza European Hospital Out of Service
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that the Gaza European Hospital is out of service as a result of the recent targeting, which caused significant damage to infrastructure such as sewage lines, damaged internal departments, and destroyed roads leading to the hospital.
Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in a high number of casualties—mostly women and children. pic.twitter.com/UoFNKI9y09
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025
Gaza Health Ministry: Siege Threatens Lives of Premature Infants
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that catastrophic conditions face premature infants in the neonatal intensive care units of Gaza Strip hospitals.
Israeli Army Publishes New Evacuation Map Including Al-Shifa Complex
AL-JAZEERA: Medical teams evacuated a number of patients and wounded from departments of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, after the Israeli occupation army published a new evacuation map that included the Al-Shifa Complex.
Hamas: No Legitimacy or Sovereignty for Occupation on Our Occupied Land
HAMAS STATEMENT: In a statement on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the Hamas movement affirmed that there is no legitimacy or sovereignty for the occupation on any part of their occupied land, and their people will continue to defend it with comprehensive resistance until the liberation of all of Palestine and the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state.
Smotrich Calls for Destruction of Bruqin
ISRAELI MEDIA: The far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the destruction of the Palestinian villages of Bruqin and Kafr al-Dik in the northern occupied West Bank.
He stated on X, “Just as we destroyed Sheja’iyya and Tel al-Sultan in Gaza, we must destroy the nests of terrorism in the West Bank, and we must start by destroying the villages of Bruqin and Kafr al-Dik after the killing of an Israeli settler by gunfire.”
Rafah | "Bye earrings"—An Israeli Golani Brigade soldier shares footage of his unit blowing up 10 buildings in the Tel Sultan neighborhood yesterday. pic.twitter.com/e79bn0yfQo
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2025
Israel Kills Journalist Hassan Samour and Family Members
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Hassan Samour was killed along with a number of his family members in an Israeli bombing of his home in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Breaking: Israel killed journalist Hassan Samour Abu Suhaib, director at Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, along with his entire family in a dawn strike today.#Gaza #JournalistsUnderAttack #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/WvheHRbz1P
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) May 15, 2025
Brother of Captive Soldier in Gaza: Government Abandoned Us From the Beginning
ISRAELI MEDIA: The brother of a captive soldier in Gaza said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “did not take us into account from the beginning and abandoned us and continues to do so until today,” adding that “if something can happen with the hostage file, perhaps US President Donald Trump is the only one who can do it.”
Israeli Airstrikes Target Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Aqsa TV reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. The channel added that another raid targeted a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of the city.
Forty-Three Killed in Gaza Since Dawn Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Forty-Three Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Israeli Radio: Woman Dies in Shooting Near Bruchin Settlement
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli radio reported that “the woman who was wounded in the shooting near the Bruchin settlement in the West Bank has died.”
Be the first to comment