Israeli Airstrikes Target Homes – Kamal Adwan Hospital ‘Still Under Siege’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army continued its air and artillery bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip, targeting the third floor of the Kamal Adwan Hospital as well as residential buildings in Beit Lahia on Monday.

Initial reports indicate at least 15 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes on the homes, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, has called for urgent action from humanitarian organizations to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks.

“We are still under siege, and it is time to protect the health system in the northern Gaza Strip,” he reportedly told Al-Jazeera, adding that “all the aid that the WHO is trying to get in is being targeted.”

“We moved the children to the ground floor, as the bombing began, and it lacked medical supplies,” the doctor stressed, pointing out that “multiple departments” at the hospital were “under intense and relentless bombardment.”

“The situation is catastrophic, and we ask all humanitarian organizations to intervene to stop this bombing,” Dr. Abu Safiya stated.

Jabaliya Targeted

Al-Jazeera reported that the Al-Fakhoura area in the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, was subjected to violent Israeli bombardment. The channel also cited Al-Aqsa TV as reporting a violent bombardment, accompanied by the firing of smoke shells, at the Al-Qasasib area, east of Jabaliya camp.

Israeli forces also blew up other residential homes in western Jabaliya on Monday morning, Al-Jazeera said.

The channel also reported that Israeli warplanes targeted two houses in Beit Lahia, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Staggering 1,800 Killed

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Monday that 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 were injured in Israel’s month-long ongoing attacks on the northern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, the Israeli army bombed areas in the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods, while gunboats targeted the fishermen’s port west of the city, said Al-Jazeera.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and others injured on Monday as a result of Israeli forces targeting the Nuseirat camp and its surroundings with drones and artillery.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks opened heavy fire around the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, while areas within the city were subjected to artillery shelling, with casualties reported.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,374 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,261 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA, QNN)