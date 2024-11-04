Amid Troop Shortage, Israel Issues 720 Arrest Warrants for Ultra-Orthodox Youth – Report

By Romana Rubeo

The reason behind these measures, Calcalist noted, “is the lack of soldiers due to the protracted war, the large number of casualties and the need to expand the recruitment”.

The Israeli army has issued approximately 720 arrest warrants for ultra-Orthodox Jews who failed to respond to military recruitment orders, the Israeli news website Calcalist reported on Monday.

“According to the army’s plans, the summons it issued to ultra-Orthodox youth between the ages of 18 and 26 are supposed to increase the number of ultra-Orthodox serving in its ranks to 4,800 per year,” the report stated.

The reason behind these measures, Calcalist noted, “is the lack of soldiers due to the protracted war, the large number of casualties and the need to expand the recruitment by about 10,000 more soldiers per year.”

Despite the Israeli army’s efforts, the response rate from ultra-Orthodox youth remains low, according to the report, and concerns are growing over the feasibility of reaching the 4,800 annual recruit target.

In any case, according to Calcalist, “even if the IDF (Israeli army – PC) meets the goal of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox it has set, it will not provide a full solution to the shortage of thousands of soldiers”.

Indeed, the report noted that the projected shortfall in combat and support roles will continue into 2025.

Consequently, reservists, many of whom completed three rounds of reserve duty in 2024, will face an ongoing service burden.

To alleviate this pressure, the army has canceled plans to shorten regular service from 36 months to 32 and has removed exemptions for approximately 6,000 reservists, preparing them for reassignment, according to Calcalist.

Protests across Israel

In June, Israel’s Supreme Court mandated the drafting of ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, into the army and banned financial aid to religious institutions whose students refused military service.

Israel’s former Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef subsequently urged Jewish ultra-Orthodox students, known as Haredi Yeshiva students, to reject the Israeli army’s notifications asking them to enlist in military service.

In a recording obtained by the Kan public broadcaster, the rabbi was reportedly heard saying: “All learned persons (sons of Torah) are exempt from going to the army, even if they’re deadbeats and don’t study.”

“Anyone who receives a notification to enlist must tear it and not go,” he said.

Previous protests by Haredi Jews against the mandate resulted in clashes with police.

Haredi Jews, constituting about 13% of Israel’s population of approximately 9.9 million, have long resisted military service, citing a profound commitment to Torah study, Judaism’s sacred text.

The legal requirement for all Israeli citizens over 18 to serve in the military, coupled with the controversial exemption for Haredi Jews, has sparked fierce debate for decades.

A Threat to the Zionist Project?

In an article published last March in the Palestine Chronicle, journalist and political analyst Robert Inlakesh stressed how “the Haredim, or Ultra-Orthodox Jews, are crucial to the Israeli state model in a number of ways, yet, in others, are antithetical to the Zionist mission.”

“If the Haredim choose to leave the country altogether, or become such a powerful voting group, this could lead to massive social issues and even a threat to Israel’s ‘population balance’,” according to Inlakesh.

“If this issue is to be solved in the short term, it will still maintain long-term problems, as the two largest groups amongst Israeli citizens could eventually become its Palestinian citizens and the Haredim; according to population growth rates,” he concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)