Israeli-American Settler Killed near Jericho

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli-American settler was killed on Monday in an attack by suspected Palestinian gunmen near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli officials, multiple gunmen arrived by car at the Beit Ha’arava junction and opened fire at an Israeli-owned car, killing an Israeli-American settler, who was later identified as Elan Ganeles.

The incident occurred after Jewish settlers rampaged through the Palestinian town of Huwwara and other Palestinian villages near Nablus, killing one Palestinian man, and burning dozens of cars and homes in what has been described by some Palestinians as a ‘pogrom’.

Attacks by illegal Jewish settlers have been on the rise in recent days. On Sunday night, illegal settlers attacked a Palestinian ambulance transporting a sick child from Jenin to Ramallah.

(The Palestine Chronicle)