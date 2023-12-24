Clashes Erupt as Israeli Forces Storm Towns, Refugee Camps across West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces stormed several towns and cities across the occupied West Bank on Saturday night and detained several Palestinians.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Bethlehem, the town of Beita, south of Nablus, the towns of Beit Ummar and Sa’ir Karma, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), Al-Jazeera reported.

Confrontations broke out between Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces at the entrance to Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron, after the occupation forces raided it.

Moreover, violent clashes broke out between Palestinian Resistance fighters and the invading Israeli army, which stormed Tulkarm and the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Tulkarm and the Nur Shams refugee camp on Saturday night.

Violent Clashes in Tulkarm

The Tulkarm Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that “its mujahideen (were) engaged in violent clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the Nour Shams camp near Tulkarm.”

The brigades added that they targeted the occupation forces with explosive devices, which led to the damage of many heavy military vehicles storming the camp and causing confirmed casualties among their ranks.

Gunfire exchange during Israel's military raid in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday night.

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that “its mujahideen participated in confronting the occupation forces’ storming of Nur Shams camp.”

It added that its members fired a barrage of bullets and detonated high-explosive devices in the occupation vehicles that stormed the camp.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed violent clashes and the explosion of several explosive devices at Israeli military vehicles.

The damage left by Israeli occupation forces following their military raid in Tulkarm.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Al-Jazeera that the Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli infantry force with an explosive device in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in the Nur Shams camp. They also reportedly targeted Israeli military vehicles with high-explosive devices.

Israeli occupation forces detained a number of citizens and deployed snipers in several buildings.

The Israeli army has intensified its raids and incursions into towns and cities in the West Bank, in parallel with the beginning of its devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

(PC, AJA)