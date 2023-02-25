Israeli Army Attacks Palestinians Commemorating Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre Anniversary

Israeli forces violently attacked a crowd of Palestinians marking the 29th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured across different parts of the occupied West Bank, particularly in Hebron (Al-Khalil) – the site of the 1994 atrocity – according to WAFA.

Israeli soldiers cracked down on the rally in Hebron by throwing gas canisters and grenades and firing live ammunition in a bid to break up the demonstrations.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that its crews dealt with three injuries, two of which were due to stun grenades, while the other was as a result of being hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

The Ibrahimi Mosque massacre was carried out on February 25, 1994, by Israeli-American extremist and far-right Kach party member Baruch Goldstein. Goldstein opened fire on Muslim worshippers at the mosque, killing 29 people. A further 125 people were also wounded in the attack.

The mosque, located in the Old City of Hebron, is the second holiest site in Palestine. Palestinians in Hebron are subjected to discrimination by occupying Israeli forces, including through bans on entering certain streets, including the famed Al-Shuhada Street, where many Palestinians had businesses.

(The New Arab, PC)