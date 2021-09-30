WATCH: When Asked about Israel’s ‘Ethnic Genocide’, Kamala Harris Says ‘Truth Should Not Be Suppressed’

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that “truth should not be suppressed” after a student told her that continued support for Israel “hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide”, according to Fox News.

Harris was speaking to students at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, on National Voter Registration Day, reported Fox News.

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers [about the Palestinian cause],” said one female student. “Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this.”

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of "ethnic genocide": “your truth cannot be suppressed" pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

In response, Harris said:

“This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right? The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that.”

Pro-Israel British author Douglas Murray accused the student of being “ignorant” and attacked Harris for being unable to give a better answer to such a question, the Middle East Monitor reported. Interviewed by Fox News, far right-winger Murray said that this debate proves that Harris “is not an asset” for the Democrats in America.

