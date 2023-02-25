UN Committee Demands Accountability for Illegal Israel’s Policies

The United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People strongly condemned on Saturday the recent Israeli military raid in Nablus, the official news agency WAFA reported.

“The Bureau is deeply concerned by the deadly cycles of violence and the senseless loss of civilian lives, mainly Palestinians, which keep growing,” the UN Committee said in a press release, adding:

“The Bureau stresses the need for accountability for all illegal Israeli policies and measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The Committee welcomed UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland’s engagement with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation, calling for urgent UN Security Council and international action to protect the Palestinian people.

The Committee reiterated the call for an “unconditional end to Israel’s illegal occupation and establishing a two-State solution.”

The Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians and wounded over 100 in a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Wednesday.

(WAFA, PC)