Israeli Army Demolishes More Homes, Continues Onslaught in West Bank 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In Jenin and its refugee camp, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression for the 31st consecutive day, which resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians.

The Israeli army has demolished the house of a Palestinian accused of carrying out a knife attack in the West Bank last year as it escalated its military operation in the enclave.

According to witnesses cited by the Anadolu news agency, Israeli forces forcibly evacuated the occupants of the three-story house and detonated the building in Salfit city in the northern West Bank on Thursday.

Footage captures the moment Israeli forces blow up the house of martyred resistance fighter, Ammar Ouda, in the city of Salfit, in the northern West Bank. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/fvRn3KuApw pic.twitter.com/e3DMhev9Z3 — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) February 20, 2025

The house belonged to Omar Awdah, whom Israel accused of carrying out a stabbing attack last August in which two Israelis were killed and two others injured in the city of Holon near Tel Aviv. Awdah was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces.

For years, Israel has pursued a policy of home demolitions as a punitive measure against families of Palestinians accused of involvement in attacks against Israeli targets.

Thursday’s home demolition came as the Israeli army continued its deadly raids in the northern West Bank, where at least 60 people were killed and thousands displaced since last month.

Day 31 of Jenin Operation

In Jenin and its refugee camp, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression for the 31st consecutive day, which resulted in the killing of 26 Palestinians and the injury of dozens. In addition, thousands have been displacement amidst unprecedented destruction, demolition and burning of homes.

The army sent military reinforcements to the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday as bulldozers continued to demolish Palestinian homes in the area.

A 50-year-old woman was shot by the occupation forces in the chest and abdomen on Wednesday at the Return Roundabout near the entrance to Jenin, while a child and a young man were detained while attempting to enter the camp to check on their homes, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nablus Home Demolished

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces demolished a house in the village of Majdal Bani Fadel, south of Nablus.

Palestinians are forced to move some of their belongings after being expelled from their homes by the Israeli occupation in Majdal Bani Fadel town, southeast of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/MYO3BKXCsZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 20, 2025

WAFA reported that the head of the Majdal Bani Fadel Village Council Rami Nassar said that the army stormed the Al-Jubail area west of the village, and forced Muhammad Ibrahim Abu Zayed and his family to evacuate the house, before demolishing it.

He said the army had issued a notification some time ago of the demolition of the house, under the pretext of building in areas classified as C.

Day 25 of Tulkarm Siege

The Israeli aggression on Tulkarm city and its camp entered its 25th consecutive day, and the 12th day on Nur Shams camp, WAFA reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian man and his wife were injured after an Israeli military vehicle rammed into their vehicle on Nablus Street in the city of Tulkarm.

An Israeli military vehicle rammed into a car belonging to a Palestinian in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/fm19lIz3Lv — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 20, 2025

WAFA reported that the military vehicle was driving at high speed and traveling in the wrong direction when it collided with the couple’s car.

The injured couple were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where their condition was described as moderate.

Increased Reinforcements

Meanwhile, the army sent military reinforcements towards the city and its camps, and deployed infantry soldiers in the streets and neighborhoods, while firing live ammunition, sound bombs, light bombs and smoke bombs.

In addition, Israeli infantry forces supported by military vehicles were deployed in large numbers in the city’s neighborhoods, as barriers were set up in various areas.

The Israeli occupation continues its wide-scale raid on Tulkarm and Nour Shams refugee camp in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/WlRD5RjGDA — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 20, 2025

On Nablus Street connecting Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, occupation forces stopped and searched vehicles, checked the IDs of the passengers, and interrogated the young men amongst them.

The army also continued to seize several houses in the eastern neighborhood of the city, turning them into military outposts and sniper locations, WAFA reported.

At dawn on Thursday, one Palestinian was detained after his home was raided in the southern neighborhood of the city.

In Tulkarm camp, the army continued to demolish houses and also burned others as smoke was seen rising from them, the report noted.

Homes Destroyed, Burnt

The Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services indicated that 50 houses were completely destroyed, and that 90 percent of the camp’s residents were forcibly displaced from their homes.

On Wednesday, the army gave the camp’s residents only two hours to evacuate their homes before they were demolished, WAFA reported.

📢 Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services: For the 24th day, the occupation continues to burn and destroy homes in Tulkarm camps, forcing 90% of residents to flee. Now, homes are being mapped for demolition to make way for new roads, with destruction spreading to adjacent… pic.twitter.com/u9d6skeQAT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 19, 2025

Painful scenes showed families fleeing, carrying whatever they could of their belongings from inside their partially destroyed homes, while the occupation forces surrounded the area and heavily deployed infantry patrols between the alleyways, and inside some of the homes that they had turned into military outposts.

The army continued to deploy foot and mobile patrols in the neighborhoods of Nur Shams camp. At the same time, the occupation forces closed the gate of the Jabara checkpoint at the southern entrance to the city of Tulkarm for the 13th consecutive day, isolating the city from the villages and towns of Kafriyat and the rest of the West Bank governorates.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers razed Palestinian lands planted with winter crops in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al Khalil) on Thursday, WAFA reported.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, backed by soldiers, stormed the archaeological site in Sebastia, near Nablus. Another escalation targeting Palestinian heritage in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/njURajGLzG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 20, 2025

The settlers also released their livestock in large areas of agricultural lands in the Khirbet Sadat al-Tha’la, in Masafer Yatta, owned by the Alian and Awad families, with the aim of destroying and vandalizing them.

Last month, settlers carried out 318 acts of vandalism and theft of Palestinian property, which affected large areas of land, and resulted in the uprooting of 969 trees, including 960 olive trees, 350 of which were in the Hebron Governorate, 328 in Bethlehem, 160 in Salfit, 100 in Nablus, and 31 in Ramallah, WAFA reported.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)