Palestinian Freedom Fighter Ayham Kamamji Reveals Details about Escape (VIDEO)

September 19, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Munadel Nufei’at (L) and Ayham Kamamji, were captured during a military raid in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian freedom fighter Ayham Kamamji, who was captured by the Israeli occupation forces along with Munadel Nufeiat, had survived two assassination attempts by the Israeli occupation forces since the two broke out of the Israeli Gilboa Prison on September 6, his attorney has said.

Following an hour and a half meeting with his client, Kamamji’s lawyer, Munther Abu Ahmad, told Palestine TV that the two prisoners were shot at by Israeli forces twice: near Al Affoulah and near Fathat Sale, in the Jenin area. However, they were not hit in both cases.

Kamamji also revealed to his lawyer that the two were subjected to severe beating and torture by the Israeli army when were captured in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

Kamamji added that he had been hiding in the northern West Bank city of Jenin for 11 days, and had just moved to the house where he was captured only 15 minutes before their capture.

Kamamji, who hails from Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, further told his lawyer he had wished to visit his mother’s grave but was not able to do so, since he was constantly on the run since their daring escape from Gilboa Prison on September 6.

“I felt like I was in paradise when I entered Jenin on the third day of our escape. My only wish was to visit my mother’s grave but I couldn’t”, he said, according to his lawyer.

Israeli occupation authorities announced the re-arrest of the four other freedom fighters, Mahmoud Arda, 46, and Yaqoub Qadri, 49, on the southern outskirts of Nazareth late on September 9.

Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, and Mohammed Arda, 39, were arrested on September 10, in the Palestinian village of Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.