Palestinian Freedom Fighter Ayham Kamamji Reveals Details about Escape (VIDEO)

Palestinian freedom fighter Ayham Kamamji, who was captured by the Israeli occupation forces along with Munadel Nufeiat, had survived two assassination attempts by the Israeli occupation forces since the two broke out of the Israeli Gilboa Prison on September 6, his attorney has said.

Following an hour and a half meeting with his client, Kamamji’s lawyer, Munther Abu Ahmad, told Palestine TV that the two prisoners were shot at by Israeli forces twice: near Al Affoulah and near Fathat Sale, in the Jenin area. However, they were not hit in both cases.

Majdi Kamanji, the brother of Palestinian freedom fighter Ayham Kamamji, says his brother, who was on the run following the #GilboaPrisonBreak, preferred to turn himself to the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) to avoid an imminent Israeli retaliation against the house's owners. pic.twitter.com/k73czKdNFQ — BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) September 19, 2021

Kamamji also revealed to his lawyer that the two were subjected to severe beating and torture by the Israeli army when were captured in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

Kamamji added that he had been hiding in the northern West Bank city of Jenin for 11 days, and had just moved to the house where he was captured only 15 minutes before their capture.

Video | An Israeli occupation force comes under gunfire during the raid of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, during which the IOF captured Palestinian freedom fighters Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Nufeiat, the remaining two Gilboa Prison breakers.#GilboaPrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/9S5yFr8ZsS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 19, 2021

Kamamji, who hails from Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, further told his lawyer he had wished to visit his mother’s grave but was not able to do so, since he was constantly on the run since their daring escape from Gilboa Prison on September 6.

“I felt like I was in paradise when I entered Jenin on the third day of our escape. My only wish was to visit my mother’s grave but I couldn’t”, he said, according to his lawyer.

Local sources: #photos of the place where the 2 prisoners Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Infiat stayed, in the eastern area of Jenin.#FreedomTunnel pic.twitter.com/PGLFrdLgxO — NewPress (@NewPress_en) September 19, 2021

Israeli occupation authorities announced the re-arrest of the four other freedom fighters, Mahmoud Arda, 46, and Yaqoub Qadri, 49, on the southern outskirts of Nazareth late on September 9.

Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, and Mohammed Arda, 39, were arrested on September 10, in the Palestinian village of Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam.

