‘Response to Massacres’ – Three Settlers Injured in Stabbing Operation in Naqab (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Jewish settlers were injured on Thursday in a stabbing operation carried out by a young Palestinian man on Thursday near the Beit Kama settlement, in the Naqab region.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that one of the wounded was in critical condition.

Kalman Ginzberg, chief paramedic at the Magen David Adom service, reportedly said that “a man in his fifties was lying unconscious and suffering from stab wounds.”

“We immediately placed him in the mobile intensive care unit and transferred him to the hospital in critical condition while performing resuscitation,” he added

The Palestinian man who carried out the operation was identified as 22-year-old Fadi Abu Taif. The Israeli police said in a statement that they killed Abu Taif by shooting him in a cafe.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, Abu Taif, who lived in the Arab city of Rahat in the Naqab, was originally from Gaza and both his parents are currently in the war-torn Strip.

BREAKING| An attack against Israeli settlers in Beit Kama settlement, which was built on stolen land in Al Naqab, has reportedly resulted in three injuries, including one serious injury. pic.twitter.com/DR0OJFGkZn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 14, 2024

‘Heroic Acts’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said in a statement that they “We bless the Beit Kama operation in the occupied Naqab, which comes as part of the ongoing response to the massacre of the century in the Gaza Strip.”

“These heroic acts will escalate in every part of our occupied homeland, in response to the continuous crimes committed by the zionist enemy. It comes during the month of jihad and victories, despite all the repressive security measures,” the statement added.

“Our bet on our people in Al-Quds, the West Bank, and the occupied 1948 lands is significant, and we are confident that they are committed to their national and moral duty, despite all the zionist terrorization and persecution,” it concluded.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip following the October 7 resistance operation.

CHANNEL 13: Three settlers were injured, one of them seriously, in a stabbing attack at the entrance to the Beit Kama settlement in the Naqab. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/9zSqf9HQgj pic.twitter.com/nZLewHGpBs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 14, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,341 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)