WATCH: Celtic Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance in Nablus

Celtic fans show solidarity with Palestine during a match in Glasgow. (Photo: video grab)

Scotland’s Celtic FC fans on Tuesday raised a banner in solidarity with Palestine during a match with Ukraine’s Shakthar Donetsk in Glasgow.

The banner read “Solidarity, Nablus, Free Palestine”.

This is not the first time Celtic fans show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

For example, last August, during the latest Israeli war on Gaza, they decorated the stadium with Palestinian flags before their team’s match against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

