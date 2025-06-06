Israeli Army Faces Technical, Mechanical Failures in Gaza War – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Maariv quoted soldiers, company and battalion commanders, and senior officers as saying that “problems are piling up due to technical malfunctions and lack of spare parts.

The Israeli army is facing mounting logistical and mechanical challenges amid the prolonged military operation in Gaza, with technical failures affecting its tanks, armored vehicles, and weapons, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

The Israeli daily Maariv quoted soldiers, company and battalion commanders, and senior officers as saying that “problems are piling up due to technical malfunctions and lack of spare parts.

A senior commander in the 7th Armored Brigade reportedly said: “We have been at war for almost two years. In Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and now again in Gaza.”

He added that there “is enormous wear and tear on the vehicles that are constantly moving from mission to mission,” adding “No one is prepared for the possibility of such a long war. In the end, every component, every component has a lifespan.”

The situation is not limited to the 7th Brigage though, Maariv said, “but in all regular IDF (Israeli Army – PC) brigades: armor, artillery, and the various infantry brigades.”

Hamas ‘Ambush’

In a recent incident in Gaza, the daily noted, a technical malfunction in the Givati Brigade’s anti-tank missile system “led to a major disaster.”

“The anti-tank missile system’s engine overheated and caused a fire in one of the neighborhoods in Jabaliya,” whereafter a fire truck was dispatched to extinguish the fire.

“After the fire was extinguished, the convoy guarding the fire truck was ambushed” by Hamas fighters who set off improvised explosive devices, the report said.

Three soldiers were killed and two were seriously injured, it added.

The paper cited an unnamed senior officer currently in Gaza as saying that, “The brigades are in continuous combat,” with soldiers who “have already undergone rounds of refresher training” and those who served in the beginning of the military operation “have already been released.”

“The company commanders, platoon commanders, company commanders, and even the battalion and tank commanders have been replaced, but the war vehicles have remained to fight without replacement or refresh,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Maintenance, Replacement Needed

He said the military vehicles also need maintenance, replacement, and renovation, but unfortunately the army “has a shortage of spare parts in the required quantities, which leads us to constantly improvise and look for solutions.”

The problem is not only with the armored personnel carriers and tanks, the newspaper noted, but even with rifles and machine guns.

Israeli media reported on Friday that five Israeli soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an ambush that caused a building to collapse on them in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qv5gsHnNrh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 6, 2025

Soldiers “are forced to use weapons with repeated malfunctions and technical problems,” and the army “is unable to overcome the extent of the wear and tear on all the equipment of the regular units that have been fighting continuously for nearly two years.

The Maariv quoted the commander of the 7th Brigade, a “Colonel S”, as saying: “We were unequivocally wrong in the way we built the force. We were wrong in our assessment that we would be able to conduct a short campaign.”

Ongoing Genocidal Operation

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

On Eid eve, thousands of Palestinians slept in the open near Al-Nabulsi roundabout in western Gaza—seeking food aid amid famine, under the constant threat of Israeli strikes. pic.twitter.com/HaVzJM8Nq6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 6, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)