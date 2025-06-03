Three Israeli Soldiers Killed in Resistance Ambush in Jabaliya – All the Details

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups inflicted losses on Israeli forces through coordinated ambushes and close-quarter combat in northern and southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed that three soldiers, all holding the rank of first sergeant, were killed on Monday during clashes in northern Gaza.

According to military sources, the soldiers were inside a Hummer vehicle that was targeted in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. Two firefighters were also reportedly wounded in the incident.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Israeli military identified the soldiers as members of the Givati Infantry Brigade’s 9th Battalion.

According to military accounts, the incident began when an explosive device struck an armored personnel carrier carrying a Givati Brigade unit affiliated with the Rotem Battalion.

A second force—including a Hummer and an IDF fire truck—was then dispatched to extinguish the fire in the armored vehicle. As the convoy began to return to Israeli-controlled territory, another explosive device detonated, killing two soldiers and injuring others, including the two firefighters.

Military sources later revealed that the area had been rigged with dozens of explosive devices.

Israeli media described the attack as “severe,” reporting that Palestinian resistance fighters had struck the Hummer with an anti-tank missile. They added that Israeli helicopters attempted to evacuate the wounded but failed due to heavy resistance fire.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the operation, saying its fighters had engaged Israeli forces in close-range combat east of Jabaliya camp.

The group confirmed casualties among Israeli troops, with fighting reportedly still ongoing.

Resistance Operations across Gaza

Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters struck an Israeli tank in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, on Sunday. On Saturday, the group reported targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of al-Qarara with 13 mortar shells.

The group also said they hit the Israeli ‘Third Eye’ military site, east of Khan Yunis, with three short-range Rajum missiles.

Separately, the Al-Quds Brigades—the armed wing of Islamic Jihad—said it had launched a joint operation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, targeting Israeli troops and vehicles near the customs police area southeast of Khan Yunis.

The Al-Quds Brigades also released footage of their fighters launching mortar shells at Israeli positions and military vehicles in the Khan Yunis area.

(PC, AJA, Telegram)