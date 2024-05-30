Alexander Has Spoken – Resistance Roundup – Day 237

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Alexander Trufanov has finally delivered his statement, which, in a previous Resistance video, he had ‘promised’ to deliver to the Israeli public later on.

One of the main revelations in the Israeli captive’s statement is what many have already realized by now, that the Israeli army is not seeking to save their lives, but rather to do the exact opposite. “They are seeking to kill us,” he said.

Below is Trufanov’s last statement as conveyed through the Al-Quds Brigades Telegram channel on Thursday.

Also, below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

‘Trying to Kill Us’

“The government and Netanyahu are looking for us to kill us and bring us back as corpses; it is a cheap and preferred option for them.” “Watch: The message of the Zionist prisoner Alexander Trufanov held by Saraya Al-Quds. “My name is Alexander Trufanov. As I promised you, I want to convey some messages. First, I want to say that my situation is good, I am healthy, and this despite that the Israeli military and air force tried to kill me numerous times. Thank God that today I can speak to you, and thanks to Saraya Al-Quds who took care of me, protected me, and preserved my life. “Now I want to tell you the truth: the Netanyahu government and the security leadership are lying to you and telling you that they want to bring us back through military pressure, but in fact, they are seeking to kill us. They do not want to pay the price of bringing us back alive; they want to bring back corpses. It is much cheaper and more cost-effective for them to return corpses. This is why I am appealing to you, the protesters, to demonstrate, make noise, and apply pressure. “I do not want to be the next number you count of the dead. You already exactly know how many prisoners have been killed here by the Air Force bombings and at the hands of the army. Please, I don’t want to be next. Help me return home healthy and whole to my mother, father, girlfriend, grandmother, and for all the other captives. Please help us.

Al-Quds Brigades published the message of Israeli captive Alexander Trufanov. Translated transcript of the message below: "My name is Alexander Trufanov. As I promised you, I want to convey some messages. First, I want to say that my situation is good, I am healthy, and this… pic.twitter.com/TTTve7OWVq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2024

“A government and leadership that does not value the lives of its citizens does not deserve to exist. I ask you, citizens of Israel and protesters, do everything you can to bring down this government so that another government that values our release before anything can rise as soon as possible. “The only way, the only solution to bring us back alive is to reach a [prisoner] exchange and ceasefire agreement. “I call on you protesters to open Al-Jazeera, even though Netanyahu controls its broadcasting in the country, because it has heard our plight. Broadcast my message throughout the country, in front of government offices, security offices, and the Knesset. Make them hear what I have to say. Make them understand the situation we are in and put pressure on them so that they reach a prisoner exchange agreement. “I want to return home to my mother, father, and girlfriend. I want to continue the life I once had. I did nothing wrong to deserve being here as a prisoner; my life was taken from me. All I did was be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Netanyahu, take responsibility and bring us home. I ask you, protesters, do not allow this this failed government take away my life and the lives of the other protesters. Apply pressure so that they return us home safely. “Mother and father, I want to address you right now. My condition is good, I am healthy, they are taking care of me and treating me well. But I ask you, despite the unclear situation and what has happened, continue with your lives, stay optimistic, take care of yourselves, and continue living no matter what.”

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry patrol consisting of 5 soldiers with an anti-personnel Qaffaz explosive device, causing them to be dead and injured, east of Al-Tannour neighborhood in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target 3 Zionist soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, hitting them directly near Al-Shouka Municipality in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry patrol consisting of 5 soldiers with an anti-personnel Qaffaz explosive device, causing them to be dead and injured, east of Al-Tannour neighborhood in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombards kibbutz Nirim with a rocket barrage. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating behind Tal Zorob in the city of Rafah in the southern Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a ‘television’ explosive device on a group of occupation soldiers on top of a Zionist tank in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving them killed and wounded.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target 3 Zionist soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, hitting them directly near Al-Shouka Municipality in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a ‘television’ explosive device on a group of occupation soldiers on top of a Zionist tank in the Beit Lahia project in the the northern Gaza Strip, leaving them killed and wounded. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 3 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin-105 shells in Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with a Shuath explosive device in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of Dar Al-Salam Mosque, south of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, northern Gaza Strip. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported targeting a Zionist force that had fortified itself inside a house with a TBG shell, causing its members to be killed and injured, in the middle of Jabalia camp in the northern Strip. “The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell at the Al-Abd Jabr Junction, in Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, bombed enemy forces stationed in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.”

#Palestine / #Israel 🇵🇸🇮🇱: Al-Qassam Brigades (#HAMAS) and 'Al-Quds Brigades' carried out missile and mortar strikes on #IDF Troops and helicopter in #Gaza Strip. Group used a 9K32M Strela-2M MANPADS with improvised battery and #Chinese 🇨🇳 Type 80 machine gun; #Iran-made 🇮🇷 60mm… pic.twitter.com/BIbXK5Xh0m — War Noir (@war_noir) May 30, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of Rafah city, with standard 60mm mortar shells. “In a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we targeted two Zionist military vehicles positioned around Al-Shouka School, east of Rafah city, with Tandem and RPG shells. “Our fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of the Al-Abd Jabr area in Yabna camp, south of Rafah city, with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles advancing around the Al-Qaws site in Yabna camp, south of Rafah city, with a barrage of mortar shells. “We renewed our bombardment with dozens of heavy mortar shells on enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the “Al-Qaws site” in the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah. “Our fighters bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles that penetrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of Rafah city, with a barrage of heavy caliber mortar shells.”

In this video, Saraya Al-Quds fighters are seen targeting Israeli officers and soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:16 – Monitoring of enemy soldiers and vehicles northwest of Beit Lahia.

0:37 – Preparation and launching of a 107-type guided missile.

0:55 -… pic.twitter.com/VJmp6X2r1l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:15 PM on Thursday, 30-05-2024, targeted the deployment of enemy soldiers around the Adather site with artillery shells, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:50 PM on Thursday, 30-05-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:25 PM on Thursday, 30-05-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:35 PM on Thursday, 30-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 PM on Thursday, 30-05-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.”

