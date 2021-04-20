Israeli Army Starts Military Exercises along Jordan Border

The Israeli army started military exercises along the border with Jordan yesterday, the Israeli defense ministry has announced.

The ministry’s Crossing Authority said that the training would take place at the Jordan Valley crossing.

“The training will require the closure of Route 90 intermittently, and gunfire and explosions will be heard in the area,” it added.

2015 may have produced the landmark nuclear deal, but 2021 may be the year that sees it resurrected.https://t.co/FmWWQM5ods — Press TV (@PressTV) April 20, 2021

The move comes as Israel said that it was planning to train its forces ahead of an “imminent confrontation with Iran.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen, especially after an Israel-owned freight ship was struck by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea recently.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)