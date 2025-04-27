Israeli Army Threatens Civilians, Bombs Southern Beirut Neighborhood

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army’s threat to civilians in Beirut’s southern suburb caused panic and chaos before drones struck a targeted building in Hadath.

Israeli drones fired three missiles at a building in Beirut’s southern suburb, following a warning from the Israeli occupation army instructing residents to evacuate the targeted building, located in the Hadath neighborhood, Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday.

Smoke was reportedly seen rising from the site following the strike.

About an hour earlier, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee had posted on social media: “Urgent warning to those in the southern suburbs of Beirut, especially the Hadath neighborhood.”

He added, “To everyone in the building marked in red, as shown in the attached map, and the adjacent buildings: you are near Hezbollah facilities.”

Video footage captures smoke rising after a preliminary Israeli strike on the capital of #Lebanon. The Israeli bombardment specifically targeted the Hadath area in the southern suburb of Beirut, one of the most densely populated areas. Two preliminary strikes followed… pic.twitter.com/4LFC7OS7bA — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 27, 2025

“For your safety and the safety of your families, you are required to evacuate immediately and stay at least 300 meters away from the area,” Adraee wrote.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported that the threat terrorized civilians and caused traffic congestion in the threatened area, as citizens were trying to evacuate the region.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs had killed four people and wounded seven others, in violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Although a ceasefire officially came into effect on November 27, 2024, Israel has continued to target southern Lebanon under the claim of attacking Hezbollah sites. So far, Israel has committed more than 1,342 violations, resulting in at least 117 deaths and 362 injuries.

⚡️🇮🇱🇱🇧BREAKING: The Israeli army spokesman in Arabic issued a warning to residents of the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, especially in the Hadath neighborhood, to evacuate as the area will be bombed. pic.twitter.com/Ndr36qgLWi — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 27, 2025

Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon began on October 8, 2023, escalating into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024. The war has left more than 4,000 people dead, injured around 17,000 others, and displaced approximately 1.4 million people.

Despite agreeing to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by February 18, Israel has failed to fully comply, maintaining control over five major Lebanese hills captured during the war.

Additionally, Israel has begun constructing a border strip that extends one to two kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

