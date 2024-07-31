‘Point-Blank Range’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 299

July 31, 2024 Blog, News
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continued to carry out operations against the Israeli army. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

From Juhr Al-Dik, in northern Gaza, to Shaboura, in the furthest south, Palestinian Resistance in Gaza was active on all fronts.

Al-Qassam Brigades started the day with a statement referencing a “complex ambush”, engaging with Israeli soldiers “from point-blank range” in the town of Shaboura, in the southern city of Rafah. 

The ambush killed and wounded several Israeli soldiers, according to Al-Qassam. 

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza. 

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“During a complex ambush yesterday, Tuesday… Al-Qassam fighters succeeded to engage with a Zionist force entrenched inside a house in Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah City from point-blank range, causing them to fall between dead and wounded. 

“During the clash, our fighters also targeted a Zionist Merkava tank that was present to secure the force with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. As soon as the rescue force arrived, the location and its surroundings were bombarded with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds fighters, managed to engage with a Zionist force in Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah City, eliminating one of the soldiers at point-blank range. They also targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and bombarded the surrounding area of the operation with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters, in conjunction with the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, were able to target the Zionist gatherings east of Juhr Al-Dik with short-range SK-8 missiles.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Shouka area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Shouka area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Shuath device previously planted near Al-Firdous School in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Al-Firdous School on Al-Bahr Street, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“In a complex operation in the Al-Shouka area east of the city of Rafah, Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer, setting it on fire with two Al-Yassin 105 shells, targeting the rescue forces upon their arrival, and destroying a troop carrier and two D9 bulldozers with Al-Yassin 105 shells. Clashes are still continuing in the area of the operation.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We shelled with mortars a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*