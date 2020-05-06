Jewish Settlers Seize Palestinian Land in West Bank to Build a Road

Illegal Jewish settlers regularly seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers today seized Palestinian land in southern West Bank to build a road for their illegal settlement, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that, for the second day in a row, settlers have been leveling land owned by two local families, in order to build a road for the settlement of Negehot, built illegally near the Palestinian town of Dura.

Six new illegal Jewish settlements have been built on Palestinian land in southern the West Bank in the last two years.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

