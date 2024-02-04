Israeli Attack on Rafah Kindergarten Leaves Many Dead, Wounded – WAFA

A number of civilians were killed late last night as Israeli occupation forces bombed a kindergarten hosting displaced Palestinians east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack on the kindergarten was reported by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, citing local and medical sources in the Strip.

The sources reported casualties, including two young children, and dozens of injuries after Israeli warplanes targeted the kindergarten, which has been used as a refuge for displaced people fleeing the Israeli aggression in other regions of the enclave.

Israeli forces continued to launch multiple airstrikes since dawn on Sunday, especially focusing on the central and southern regions of the Gaza Strip. https://t.co/ITW751vvJK pic.twitter.com/Ve15uiwT8a — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

Additionally, casualties were reported, and scores were wounded after Israeli warplanes bombed a residential area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

More injuries were also reported after Israeli occupation forces targeted a house belonging to the Masran family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes also hit various areas in the city of Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza.

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza.

Israeli forces continue to besiege hospitals in Gaza and to pound several areas in the Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.https://t.co/VhM9bBSKeu pic.twitter.com/IuVJFllhi4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Worse still, the aggression has resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly 2 million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt—in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)