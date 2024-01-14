Resistance Strikes Will Increase in Coming Days – Abu Obeida’s Speech on the 100th Day of War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

His voice was as sharp as ever, his back straight and his resolve unweakened. The iconic Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, made a televised appearance on the 100th day of the Israeli war on Gaza.

For nearly seven weeks, Abu Obeida’s messages were either audio recordings or written statements. At one point, he disappeared for weeks, raising speculations, and anticipation in Israel that he may have been killed.

However, he is very much alive, as well as the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, which has achieved a threshold of resistance unprecedented in the history of the Palestinian struggle against Israel.

Indeed, nothing could be compared to what is taking place in Gaza today, neither in terms of traditional warfare nor of guerrilla warfare, namely the legendary Palestinian resistance during the Israeli siege on Beirut in 1982.

Abu Obeida spoke about the usual topics, the number of tanks destroyed by the Resistance, the number of military operations and alike. But perhaps the most important thing that the spokesman of the Resistance discussed was his reference to the fact that the Resistance is manufacturing its own weapons, which makes it possible for Al-Qassam and others to carry on with the fight for much longer.

Equally important is Abu Obeida’s reference to the most precious of the Palestinian military industry, the creation of the Palestinian individual as a fighter, a resistor and a human being.

In the introduction to Frantz Fanon’s book ‘Wretched of the Earth’, a French philosopher speaks about armed resistance – in that case in Algeria – as a way for man to reanimate himself.

In the case of Gaza, this reanimation is now complete. It took 100 days of a genocidal Israeli war that killed and wounded nearly 100,000 Palestinians. The war, however, has ushered in a new type of Palestinian discourse, one that is morally driven to the core, strategic and fully aware of the dynamics of solidarity, which is taking place throughout the Middle East, in fact, the world.

Below are the unedited remarks of Abu Obeida on the 100th day of the war, as received by the Resistance News Network Telegram Channel.

Industry of the Fighting Human Being

“100 days since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, this historic and pivotal battle in the present of our people and our nation, this outcry that echoed through time and filled the world, with the power of God, to liberate all enslaved peoples and nations. “The Al-Aqsa Flood battle presented a model of how the fist can clash with the spike and how it was our people’s fate that the racist, Nazi and vehement occupation became the most grotesque entity before the whole world, at times by crushing its pride and responding to its arrogance on October 7, and at times by confronting its brutality and crimes in a historical battle that seems like a figment of imagination and a path of the impossible. “We look back 100 days to remember the educated, the complicit, and the incapacitated among the world powers governed by the law of the jungle, reminding them of an aggression that reached its peak against our path (Al-Quds) and Al-Aqsa, with the start of its actual temporal and spatial division, and the “bringing of red cows as an application of a detestable religious myth designed for aggression against the feelings of an entire nation in the heart of its Arab identity, and the path of its prophet (the Night Journey) and Ascension to heaven.

The crime of this enemy and its fascist government reached the extent of demanding the burning and displacement of our people, the public desecration of our sanctities, and the slow killing of our people in Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Quds, and in occupied Palestine of 1948. The enemy leaders, with their cowardly sadistic racism, take pleasure in torturing our prisoners and killing them in prisons, and they tighten the noose on Gaza to satisfy and indulge the instincts of their public filled with hatred and animosity towards everything Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim. “There was no choice but to activate the strength we possessed to remind the world that this land and this path (of the prophet, Al-Quds) have men, people, and protectors. Thus came the epic of October 7th, which was to make this occupier and its gangs pay the price, the gangs that have committed massacres for 100 years against our people, occupied the first Qibla of the Muslims, and sought to annihilate our people and eliminate their existence.”

The Epics of the Resistance

“100 days in which the criminal enemy committed massacres that make humanity bow its head in shame. If justice on earth existed, it would have judged this entity by disarming it and bringing all its leaders and army to trial, imposing the harshest punishment upon them. However, the hijacked justice in this world prevented that, reinforcing our conviction in the correctness and necessity of what we did on the 7th of October and what our people and resistance have been doing for decades in confronting the occupation and relying on the strength of our men and resistance. “In the fact of what the cowardly occupier has been practicing for the past 100 days, we have once again surprised the enemy. We have inflicted, and continue to inflict, severe losses and heavy costs on them, exceeding and surpassing what the occupation suffered on the 7th of October.

“With the help and grace of God, during these 100 days, we targeted and rendered out of service about 1,000 Zionist military vehicles that had infiltrated the Gaza Strip in its north, center, and south. We also carried out hundreds of successful military tasks at all points of the occupation’s infiltration and aggression, which we announced promptly. “Our fighters have excelled and continue to excel despite the vast disparity in material and military power and despite the enemy’s commission of genocidal crimes and massacres, which are a hallmark in its history. Nevertheless, with God’s help and support, our fighters maintained their cohesion over these 100 days, grew more convinced in defending their land against a savage and despicable enemy. They made great sacrifices, and wrote epics of glory unparalleled in our time. They entrenched themselves in their combat positions and heroically inflicted tremendous losses on the enemy’s officers and soldiers. The epics written by our fighters, both those we have announced and those we have yet to reveal, will be immortalized as one of the greatest, most creative, just, and sacred battles in the history of our nation.”

‘Dirty American Arsenal’

“O our great people, you who perform miracles daily; O free people of the world, most of what we have resisted and are resisting the Zionist aggression with was manufactured by the Al-Qassam Brigades, including explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades, rocket launchers, cannons, anti-armor weapons, various types of bombs, sniper rifles, and even bullets. “These industries would not have been of any use in the face of the dirty American arsenal that we face in the hands of Zionist mercenaries in the field, had it not been for the most important industry that we possess, which is the industry of the fighting human being, that Palestinian resistance fighter, whose will and determination to confront the killers of his grandfathers and fathers, the desecrators of his country, and the occupiers of his homeland’s soil, which no force on earth can stand against. “The insult to this enemy and the breaking of its aggression would not have been possible without the generosity, steadfastness, and greatness of a free, generous, and proud people who give with all pride and honor in everything and do not give away their homeland, land, and sanctities.

“What will the technology of missiles, fortified tanks, and modern aircraft with their deadly weapons do in the face of the strength of the faith of a fighters who spends two months and more in his defensive position, waiting for the advancing forces, waiting to defeat his enemy, and carry out his mission, devoting all of that to Allah and believing in the justice of his cause? “The testimonies of our heroic fighters returning from the front lines in the north, center, and south of the Gaza Strip confirm the extent of their great heroism, their great faith in their battle, and their valor in defense, attack, and confrontation. “Our fighters return with shocking testimonies about the weak faith and motivation of the Zionist soldier and the gathered mercenaries. And how they are dragged into battle, and how they cry in fear and alarm, and how they show this in front of our fighters, despite all the weapons, equipment, and huge fire cover they carry. And what the enemy army is showing and what it is announcing of imaginary heroism of his soldiers is the subject of mockery to the youngest Palestinian child.”

‘Enemy’s Goals are Shattered’

“O our people, O our family, O our nation, and O everyone who hears us, we, in the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, and after 100 days of battle and confrontation and defense of the aggression, confirm that the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is the battle of the entire Palestinian national community in which our people are fighting, and that any talk other than stopping the aggression against our people has no value in the course of this battle, which is expanding day after day and is burning this enemy and all those who supported, backed, and assisted him. “The enemy’s goals have been shattered on the rock of our people’s steadfastness and resistance. Here is the enemy’s arrogant leadership swallowing pain and diving into the mire of failure and defeat. The displacement that the terrorist war leaders “dreamed of has not been achieved, nor has the random destruction achieved or will achieve for them anything but shame, nor have they been able to recover the prisoners.

“The mask also fell from this hateful Nazi entity that committed a Holocaust against innocents and created a present and future enemy and fighter for it in every Palestinian and Arab home, and entrenched the already hideous image of the occupation in every free person in the world. “The alleged achievements that the enemy announces about controlling or destroying what he calls weapons depots, what he calls ready-to-launch missile platforms, and what he claims are kilometers of tunnels, are a mockery to us, and the day will come when we prove that these claims are false and defective.”

Weapons Depots?

“We would like to briefly say that before October 7th, as part of our operational plan, there were no Al-Qassam weapons depots anywhere in the Gaza Strip, nor do we have stockpiled missile platforms which the enemy claims to have destroyed and announces. We still have much to say to the enemy and to the world at the right time. “Regarding the issue of Zionist prisoners, we want to say that the fate of many enemy prisoners and detainees has become unknown in recent weeks. The rest have all entered the tunnel of the unknown due to the Zionist aggression, and most likely, many of them have been killed recently. The rest remain in imminent and significant danger every hour, and the enemy’s leadership and its army bear full responsibility for this issue.

“We salute the loyal striking hand of our nation’s fighters in Lebanon of generosity and heroism, in Yemen of wisdom and faith, in Iraq, and in all arenas of our nation. We mourn our nation’s martyrs, and we bless their efforts and contributions. “The world sees how the forces of injustice have rushed to form alliances and summoned the minions of hypocrisy and arrogance to strike and threaten those who support the people of Gaza, after they expressed their solidarity and support in a manner dictated by the duties of Islamic, Arab, and human brotherhood. They directed and continue to direct large quantities of blessed strikes against the enemy and those behind it, standing against the Nazi Zionist holocaust against our people and our families.”

Expanding the Resistance

“As we have been informed by various sources in the resistance fronts that they are seeking to expand their strikes against the enemy in the coming days in light of the continued aggression on Gaza, we will not tire or falter in calling all the free people of the nation to rise to support their Aqsa and the path of their prophet, which the criminal Zionists are practically advancing towards destroying and establishing their temple. This is what we have chosen with our blood in Gaza for 100 days and for which the epic of October 7th was about. “To all the fighters of our great people, the sons of Al-Arouri, Al-Ayyash, Al-Karmi, and Tawalbeh in our blessed (West) Bank, and all the nation’s fighters who still have Arab and Muslim blood flowing in their veins, seize this historical moment to speak your word to the world and sign your allegiance to Al-Aqsa Flood. Know that the nightmare of extinction that the enemy is living is being hastened by its Nazi leaders’ feet towards Allah’s inevitable destiny to defeat and plot against them.

“We believe that it is our jihadist and religious duty to inform the two billion Muslims in the world that the Zionist enemy, over the course of 100 days, destroyed most of the mosques in the Gaza Strip, desecrated, burned and bulldozed those reached by its vehicles on the ground, and stopped the call to prayer and praying in a clear religious war, completing what the religious Zionist gangs started in their war on Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is an ominous sign and destruction for these Nazi killers, as they cannot wage a war against God, and this is affirmed by the text of the Torah, the Bible, and the Qur’an. “But this is also a call to every Muslim on the face of the earth to be aware of the nature of the struggle, its backgrounds, and the nature of this criminal Zionist government, the descendant of the Haganah terrorist gangs. The weakest of faith for those who are unable to support innocent blood is to support the religion of Allah when minarets, churches, prayer halls, and mosques, where the name of Allah is frequently mentioned, are demolished. Let there be night prayers and supplications in this sacred month in all the mosques of the world, and let prayers be raised to the Lord of the Worlds to grant victory to His faithful servants and to defeat and destroy the aggressing criminals. ‘Allah will indeed support those who support him, for indeed, Allah is all Powerful, Almighty.’”

‘Our Legendary People’

“O our great, patient, and steadfast people, 100 days, and the resolve of the fighters did not falter, nor did they relent, nor did they weaken or submit to what befell them in the path of Allah. For 100 days, our great, legendary people stand tall on their land despite the pain and wounds, writing the most wonderful epic of steadfastness, defiance, and pride, stationed on the shores of Sham (Levant), entrenched at the border of Asqalan, inspired by the prophecy of our Prophet, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, sheltered under the wings of the angels of the Most Merciful. So blessed are you, O people of Gaza, and blessed are you, O land of Gaza, the best of Allah’s lands, to which He has sent the best of His servants.

“Await Allah’s imminent victory and His promise of the great conquest and certain entry into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, with certainty in Allah and trust in Him. The dawn of freedom for all our people is approaching by Allah’s command. Allah will not let the effort, blood, and pain of our families and our people go in vain, for ‘Allah is victorious over His command, but most people do not know.’ “Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom. Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)