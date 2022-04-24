UN Chief Reiterates Call to Preserve, Respect Status Quo in Jerusalem

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday reiterated his call to preserve and respect the status quo in the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres spoke over the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and “discussed the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly at the holy sites in Jerusalem, and efforts to lower tensions,” his spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement.

#Palestinian #Christians protest after Israeli forces blocked them from entering the Church of Holy #Sepulcher to celebrate the Holy Saturday in occupied #Jerusalem. (Video: Ahmed Shehab-Eldin) pic.twitter.com/Cr5V7eOrOF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2022

“They reaffirmed their commitment to the achievement of the two-state solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance of restoring a political horizon,” Kaneko added.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

