UN Chief Reiterates Call to Preserve, Respect Status Quo in Jerusalem

April 24, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Palestine Information Network Twitter page)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday reiterated his call to preserve and respect the status quo in the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres spoke over the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and “discussed the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly at the holy sites in Jerusalem, and efforts to lower tensions,” his spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to the achievement of the two-state solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance of restoring a political horizon,” Kaneko added.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*