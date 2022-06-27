Israeli Authorities Force Palestinian to Demolish His Own House in East Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday forced a Palestinian to demolish his own house in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of being built without a permit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Fareed Jaber was forced to tear down his 80-square-meter house in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, where he lives with his disabled wife.

Israeli occupation forced Jerusalemite Fareed Jaber to self-demolish his home in Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/vvFkRkhOll — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) June 26, 2022

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem say they are forced to build without permits because the Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to the city’s original Palestinian citizens, as a way to reduce their number by forcing them to leave it and find accommodation and work elsewhere.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)