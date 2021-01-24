Palestinian Worker Dies after Inhaling Teargas Fired by Israeli Soldiers

A Palestinian worker died on Sunday early morning due to a heart attack resulting from the inhalation of toxic teargas fired at him by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Far’oun, near the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Pictures of the Palestinian worker who died this morning due to suffocation from tear gas fired by the Israeli occupation forces while pursuing workers near Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/IZl5sKrqRS — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebanonaME) January 24, 2021

Fo’ad Sebti Joudeh, 48, was among dozens of Palestinian workers on their way to their workplaces inside Israel, when Israeli occupation soldiers fired teargas canisters at them as they tried to cross a gate in the Israeli apartheid wall.

The man reportedly died from a heart attack shortly after inhaling the toxic gas. His body was moved to a hospital in nearby Nablus city, ahead of his funeral in his hometown of Iraq al-Tayeh.

The worker, identified as Fo’ad Joudeh, died after inhaling a large amount of tear gas, originating from gas grenades thrown by the Israeli occupation forces at the man and the other Palestinian workers.https://t.co/EtiOlTJHr5 — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) January 24, 2021

Joudeh’s brother said that Fo’ad had not suffered any disease prior to the deadly incident, which proves that the excessive use of teargas by the occupation forces was behind the sudden heart attack that killed the 48-year-old man.

Joudeh is a father of four children, the eldest of whom is ten years old.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)