Palestinian Worker Dies after Inhaling Teargas Fired by Israeli Soldiers

Fo'ad Sebti Joudeh, 48, died due to a heart attack resulting from the inhalation of toxic teargas fired at him by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian worker died on Sunday early morning due to a heart attack resulting from the inhalation of toxic teargas fired at him by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Far’oun, near the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fo’ad Sebti Joudeh, 48, was among dozens of Palestinian workers on their way to their workplaces inside Israel, when Israeli occupation soldiers fired teargas canisters at them as they tried to cross a gate in the Israeli apartheid wall.

The man reportedly died from a heart attack shortly after inhaling the toxic gas. His body was moved to a hospital in nearby Nablus city, ahead of his funeral in his hometown of Iraq al-Tayeh.

Joudeh’s brother said that Fo’ad had not suffered any disease prior to the deadly incident, which proves that the excessive use of teargas by the occupation forces was behind the sudden heart attack that killed the 48-year-old man.

Joudeh is a father of four children, the eldest of whom is ten years old.

