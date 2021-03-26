Israeli Authorities Impose Travel Ban on Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam

The Israeli occupation authorities have imposed a travel ban on Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, Wafa news agency has reported. Sheikh Sabri is banned from traveling abroad for two months under the renewable order.

The 82-year-old Imam has been arrested by Israel on many occasions. He was even banned from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for several months under the pretext of “incitement” with his efforts to preserve the Islamic identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is under threat from Israeli extremists.

The 84-year-old preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri has been detained by the occupation authorities several times in the past few years, the latest of which was on the tenth of this monthhttps://t.co/EEbXLYLzDt — Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) March 25, 2021

The sheikh pointed out recently that the sanctuary has witnessed a noticeable escalation in raids by right-wing Jewish groups.

Sheikh Sabri has been giving Friday sermons at Al-Aqsa Mosque since 1973. The mosque within the Old City of occupied Jerusalem is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City, since the 1967 Six Day War. Its 1980 “annexation” of the city remains illegal under international law and unrecognized by most of the international community.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)