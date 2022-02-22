Israeli Authorities Issue 110 Demolition Orders in Palestinian Town inside Israel

Israeli occupation authorities issued on Tuesday 110 demolition orders against homes and commercial shops in the Arab town of Tira, in the 1948-occupied land, citing many pretexts to justify the demolitions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli authorities issued orders to demolish 46 houses and 64 commercial shops in the Arab town of Tira, under various pretexts.

The owners said that for years now they have been facing an Israeli scheme to displace the Arab residents who have been living there for decades from their land, citing various pretexts, including building a power line, and for the benefit of constructing the Trans-Israel highway and the Qatar Railway.

Arab residents in the Tira town are forced to build without issuing licenses to build because the Israeli authorities refuse to grant them construction permits.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)