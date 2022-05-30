Palestinians Fly Drone Carrying Palestinian Flag over Settlers’ March

Palestinians managed to fly a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem during the provocative 'Flag March'. (Photo: Video Grab)

Palestinians on Sunday flew a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem, where thousands of Jewish settlers held a provocative march in the Old City, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The flag was reportedly raised using a small drone from a distance, just before the Israeli forces began chasing the Palestinian man who was controlling the drone.

Israeli forces were mobilized amid a state of panic that appeared among the marching settlers, as the Palestinian flag flew over the Damascus Gate area.

Jewish settlers held the provocative Flag March on Sunday to mark Israel’s illegal occupation of occupied East Jerusalem.

Hundreds were injured while settlers terrorized Palestinians including those in their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

