Palestinians Fly Drone Carrying Palestinian Flag over Settlers’ March

Palestinians on Sunday flew a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem, where thousands of Jewish settlers held a provocative march in the Old City, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The flag was reportedly raised using a small drone from a distance, just before the Israeli forces began chasing the Palestinian man who was controlling the drone.

Israeli forces were mobilized amid a state of panic that appeared among the marching settlers, as the Palestinian flag flew over the Damascus Gate area.

Beautiful: A drone flying a Palestinian flag flies above the tens of thousands of Jewish extremists taking part in the Jerusalem Day ‘flag march.’ Video by the one and only @OrenZiv_ pic.twitter.com/yGQWRmpZKF — Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) May 29, 2022

Jewish settlers held the provocative Flag March on Sunday to mark Israel’s illegal occupation of occupied East Jerusalem.

Hundreds were injured while settlers terrorized Palestinians including those in their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)