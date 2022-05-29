The provocative Israeli flag march stormed the Old City of occupied Jerusalem from Bab al-Amoud on Sunday night, with the participation of thousands of settlers, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

During the march, Jewish settlers insulted the Prophet Mohammad and chanted racist and other slogans calling for the death of Arabs.

At least 24 Palestinians were injured in attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied city of Jerusalem during the provocative march.

Beautiful: A drone flying a Palestinian flag flies above the tens of thousands of Jewish extremists taking part in the Jerusalem Day ‘flag march.’ Video by the one and only @OrenZiv_ pic.twitter.com/yGQWRmpZKF — Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) May 29, 2022

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem reported that its crews dealt with at least 24 cases, including injuries from being shot by rubber-coated metal bullets, beatings, and pepper spray. Eight cases were transferred to hospitals, it added.

Meanwhile, a march of Palestinian flags took place in occupied Jerusalem, in response to the ‘flags march’ organized by the settlers.

Israeli right wing protesters shout rascist slogans during the flag march #jerusalem pic.twitter.com/exEd5R40zh — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) May 29, 2022

Local sources reported that dozens of Palestinians marched with Palestinian flags on Salah El-Din Street in occupied Jerusalem, adding that settlers assaulted journalist Layali Eid and the accompanying staff, and tried to prevent her from carrying out her duty.

Israeli settlers earlier today during the Israeli Flag March in #Jerusalem, chanting "death to Arabs", while dozens of Palestinians have been detained and prevented from raising the Palestinian flag👇#EndIsraeliOccupation pic.twitter.com/XVJsCRVFk3 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) May 29, 2022

Israeli police attacked the Palestinian march, leading to clashes and the injury of at least two Palestinian youth.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 25 citizens in the vicinity of Bab Al-Amoud and inside the neighborhoods of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)