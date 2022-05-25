Israeli Authorities Legalize Jewish Settlement Outpost in Hebron

The Israeli Civil Administration legalized on Tuesday a Jewish-only settlement outpost built on Palestinian land in the town of Dura, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“The Israeli Civil Administration’s Supreme Planning Council (SPC) approved a detailed master plan under No. 521/1/B to retroactively legalize the colonial settlement outpost of Mitzpe Lachish (Givat Habooster), annexing it to the nearby settlement of Negohot and allocating 520 dunums of land for this purpose,” the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committee said in a statement.

Israeli military confiscated a tent in Hebron hills today, the army stole the tent in winter, the excuse that it was built without a permit. In the other hand more than 130 settlers outpost in West Bank get water, escort and electricity from the government.#ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/6awkVSuINl — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) February 10, 2021

The statement added that the settlement outpost master plan paves the way for turning Mitzpe Lachish, established in 2002, into a neighborhood of Negohot and constructing 158 new settler units, turning Negohot into a major colonial bloc on over 811 dunums (220 acres) of Palestinian land.

Israeli human rights movement Peace Now estimates that about 666,000 settlers live in 145 large settlements and 140 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

International law considers the West Bank and Jerusalem “occupied territories”, and all settlement activities there are illegal.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)