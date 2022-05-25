CNN Suggests Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed in ‘Targeted Attack by Israeli Forces’

Two major American media outlets confirmed, in two separate reports, that Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli army gunfire, and one even suggested that she was deliberately targeted, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

CNN said that an investigation it has carried into the incident “offers new evidence — including two videos of the scene of the shooting — that there was no active combat, nor any Palestinian militants, near Abu Akleh in the moments leading up to her death.”

New video evidence and eyewitness testimony suggests the Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot in a targeted attack by Israeli forces https://t.co/v47b6XeOPi — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2022

It said that videos obtained by CNN, “corroborated by testimony from eight eyewitnesses, an audio forensic analyst, and an explosive weapons expert, suggest that Abu Akleh was shot dead in a targeted attack by Israeli forces.”

Abu Akleh, an American citizen who has been working with Al Jazeera for more than two decades, was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp on May 11 when she was killed and a colleague, Ali Samudi, was injured, after being shot by Israeli soldiers.

An @AP reconstruction of the killing of veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank lends support to assertions that the fatal bullet came from an Israeli gun. A conclusive answer could prove elusive because of distrust between the sides. https://t.co/uFI5zY2zYH — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) May 24, 2022

The Associated Press meanwhile said that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh came from an Israeli gun.

“Almost two weeks after the death of the veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera, a reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions from both Palestinian authorities and Abu Akleh’s colleagues that the bullet that cut her down came from an Israeli gun.”

The Palestinian Authority is expected to publish its official investigation into the Israeli murder of Abu Akleh in the near future and submit the evidence to the International Criminal Court to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, specifically the targeted murder of journalists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)