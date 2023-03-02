Israeli Authorities Seize Bank Accounts, Property of Freed Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli occupation authorities seized the bank accounts and vehicles of two freed prisoners from Jerusalem on Wednesday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

According to reports, the bank account of freed prisoner Mohammad Dirbas from Jerusalem was seized and both his money and car were confiscated. Freed prisoner Ayoub Afanah, also from Jerusalem, had all of his money taken from his bank account.

The occupation forces also seized the vehicle of the father of Jerusalemite prisoner Bashar al-Obaidi, arrested his mother, and interrogated her at the Qalandiya military checkpoint.

The move came after the decision of the far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to seize the funds of 87 freed prisoners from occupied Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA)