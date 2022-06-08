Israeli Authorities to Build New Settlement near Bethlehem

June 8, 2022 Blog, News
Israel is accelerating settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli authorities have revived a plan to build a new Jewish settlement on Palestinian land near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Arab48.com reported on Tuesday.

Anti-settlement activist Mo’ayad Shaaban warned that the Israeli occupation authorities are planning to build this new settlement to complete its circle of settlements surrounding the city of Bethlehem.

Shaaban said that the Israeli occupation authorities have revived a plan for building 560 new settlement units out of the 952 proposed for discussion – a plan originally shelved in 2020.

He also shared that the new plan includes building other facilities in an area estimated at 205 dunams and owned by Palestinians, noting that the area is located between the Al-Walaja and Batteer neighborhoods of Bethlehem.

Shaaban pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities, in an attempt to deceive the international community, claim that the new plan is an expansion of the already existing Har Gilo settlement.

However, he indicated that the proposal intends to build a new settlement that would entirely encircle the city of Bethlehem.

According to Shaaban, the Israeli occupation would have completed the separation of Bethlehem by cutting its geographical proximity to other Palestinian cities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*