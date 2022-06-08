Palestinian MP Says Israel Started Partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque

June 8, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian man raises the flag of Palestine on top of the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via WAFA Twitter page)

Palestinian MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh said that Israeli authorities have already started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

Quds Press reported Abu Halabiyeh stating that the Israeli occupation authorities are planning to complete their control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and make Jerusalem a Jewish city.

“The occupation has started spatial partitioning of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the MP said, noting that “the temporal partitioning was completed in 2008.”

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities are targeting the eastern area of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build synagogues and perform their rituals while maintaining a path to the area starting from the Mughrabi Gate.

“Jews consider the eastern area, including Al-Rahma prayer area and the Dome of the Rock as their qibla,” the MP said, noting that controlling this area is considered an introduction to “dominating all of the areas of the mosque ahead building their so-called temple.”

According to the MP, preventing Muslim worshippers from reaching Al-Buraq Wall, the Western Wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, aims to tighten the Jewish control over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He stressed that these Israeli measures “are dangerous” and called for Arabs and Muslims to stand up and protect “the third holy place” in Islam.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority (PA) warned that the Israeli occupation is targeting the Old City of Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*