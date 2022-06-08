Palestinian MP Says Israel Started Partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh said that Israeli authorities have already started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

Quds Press reported Abu Halabiyeh stating that the Israeli occupation authorities are planning to complete their control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and make Jerusalem a Jewish city.

“But for Palestinians, the significance of Al-Aqsa has gained additional meaning due to the #Israeli #occupation which, throughout the years, has targeted #Palestinian mosques, churches and other holy sites.” READ RAMZY BAROUD’S LATEST STORY: https://t.co/mjMFOSNAHN pic.twitter.com/fVTaYIpjyS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 27, 2022

“The occupation has started spatial partitioning of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the MP said, noting that “the temporal partitioning was completed in 2008.”

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities are targeting the eastern area of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build synagogues and perform their rituals while maintaining a path to the area starting from the Mughrabi Gate.

“Jews consider the eastern area, including Al-Rahma prayer area and the Dome of the Rock as their qibla,” the MP said, noting that controlling this area is considered an introduction to “dominating all of the areas of the mosque ahead building their so-called temple.”

According to the MP, preventing Muslim worshippers from reaching Al-Buraq Wall, the Western Wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, aims to tighten the Jewish control over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Escorted by occupation forces, Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa mosque earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/o0YwoHKAr3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 8, 2022

He stressed that these Israeli measures “are dangerous” and called for Arabs and Muslims to stand up and protect “the third holy place” in Islam.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority (PA) warned that the Israeli occupation is targeting the Old City of Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)