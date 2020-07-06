Israeli Authorities to Demolish 30 Palestinian Houses in a East Jerusalem

Israeli municipal staff today handed demolition orders against 30 Palestinian houses in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya under the pretext of construction without a permit, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, a member of the local follow-up committee, told WAFA that the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem delivered orders to demolish 30 Palestinian structures and houses in the neighborhood.

The municipality staff, Abu al-Hummus added, took photos for the structures slated for demolition, some of which are under construction and others already occupied.

For the residents of Issawiya, a Palestinian neighborhood of some 20,000 people, and other parts of occupied East Jerusalem, military raids, land grab, and demolitions are a daily reality.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)