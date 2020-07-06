Israeli Jets Bomb Sites in Gaza, Strike Palestinian Dairy Farm (VIDEO)

Israeli fighter jets targeted agricultural land in the east of the Gaza Strip late Sunday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli artillery fired two shells at another plot of agricultural land to the northeast of the Al-Shujaiyya neighborhood.

Palestinians who went to check on their property this morning discovered that a dairy farm had been destroyed in the attack.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Israeli Army said it hit targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and it claimed the airstrikes were in response to rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

🇵🇸#Palestine || A Palestinian man inspects his damaged farm after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, last night. pic.twitter.com/9iohxVAXxZ — The Inside Palestine (@TheInsidePal) July 6, 2020

However, no Palestinian faction in Gaza has claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)