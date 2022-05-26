Israeli Commanders Call on Israeli Government to Cancel ‘Flag March’

May 26, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers take part in the 'flag march' at Bab area in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli commanders have warned of the repercussions of the Flag March due to take place on Sunday and called on the Israeli government to cancel it in order to avoid “unneeded” provocation, Quds Net reported on Wednesday.

The former senior security officials from the Israeli army, Mossad, Shin Bet and Israel Police called for the Israeli government to review the route of the Flag March.

“The Flag March has turned in the recent years into an issue of violent conflict that harms the fabric of life and security, and provokes tensions between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem and around the country,” the statement said.

“These days, after months of tensions, there is no meaning for provoking more unnecessary massive conflicts.”

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai defended his recommendation to allow the Flag March to go through predominately Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming the Jewish settlers had the right to hold the event.

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Palestinian areas celebrating the occupation of East Jerusalem by Zionist forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967.

Chanting “death to Arabs” and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Palestinian areas flying the Israeli flag.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*