Israeli Commanders Call on Israeli Government to Cancel ‘Flag March’

Israeli commanders have warned of the repercussions of the Flag March due to take place on Sunday and called on the Israeli government to cancel it in order to avoid “unneeded” provocation, Quds Net reported on Wednesday.

The former senior security officials from the Israeli army, Mossad, Shin Bet and Israel Police called for the Israeli government to review the route of the Flag March.

Ahead of the Zionist flag march scheduled in Jerusalem Sunday evening: Israeli forces have conducted a large number of preemptive arrests (100) targeting Jerusalemite and '48 Pal youth. They also cancelled most permits (medical/family/visit) for West Bank Palestinians. — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 26, 2022

“The Flag March has turned in the recent years into an issue of violent conflict that harms the fabric of life and security, and provokes tensions between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem and around the country,” the statement said.

“These days, after months of tensions, there is no meaning for provoking more unnecessary massive conflicts.”

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai defended his recommendation to allow the Flag March to go through predominately Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City, claiming the Jewish settlers had the right to hold the event.

Zionist officials state that the Americans have tried to persuade them to change the route of the Flag March. Gantz & Lapid are uneasy but supportive of the march whilst Bennett & internal security minister Bar-Lev remain fiercely supportive of the march & maintaining the route. — َ (@jordan_sp1) May 25, 2022

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Palestinian areas celebrating the occupation of East Jerusalem by Zionist forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967.

Chanting “death to Arabs” and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Palestinian areas flying the Israeli flag.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)