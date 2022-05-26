Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief: Violating Al-Aqsa Mosque Will Cause Explosion in the Region

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Wednesday that violating Al-Aqsa Mosque will cause an explosion in the region. Nasrallah made his comment in a speech on the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation forces.

The Hezbollah leader made it clear that in the coming days, dangerous developments may occur in Palestine and Jerusalem, as jewish settlers plan to organize their annual Flag March, which sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Palestinian areas.

“The dangerous thing is that some of these extremists will enter the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sanctities will be attacked,” said Nasrallah.

“The Palestinian resistance groups have confirmed that they will respond to any attack on the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.”

He then addressed his words to “the enemy government”, and everyone concerned about the consequences of any attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

“The Zionists should know that the persistent attacks on the Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem will lead to a major explosion in the region with unfathomable consequences.”

On Wednesday, the Israeli authorities raised the state of alert in the occupied Palestinian territories, coinciding with the provocative Flag March that settlers plan to organize in occupied Jerusalem next Sunday.

The occupation army deployed the Iron Dome missile defense system near the nominal border with the Gaza Strip, in anticipation of rockets being launched from the besieged territory in response to the far-right march, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

