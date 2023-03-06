Israeli Court Approves Palestinian School Demolition near Bethlehem

An Israeli occupation court ruled on Monday in favor of the demolition of a school in the Jub Al-Dhib community, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The coordinator of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Hassan Brijiyeh, said that the Central Israeli Court issued a ruling in favor of the demolition of the al-Tahadi 5 School in the southern occupied West Bank village, effectively accepting a petition submitted by the Regavim settler group to demolish the structure.

Brijiyeh added that the new court ruling, intended to give a veneer of legality to the demolition, allows 60 days before the demolition is carried out.

On February 27, the court rejected an appeal submitted by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission and the Society of St. Yves against the elementary school, which was previously demolished and rebuilt in 2017.

The school was built on land donated by Palestinians, who own legal papers that prove their ownership of the lands.

(WAFA, PC)