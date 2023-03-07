Jewish Settlers Assault Elderly Palestinian Farmer, Israeli Soldiers Arrest him

March 7, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers attack Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive crops in West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

An elderly Palestinian farmer was arrested on Tuesday by Israeli forces after being assaulted by illegal Jewish settlers while working on his land in the northern West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal Yitzhar settlement attacked an elderly farmer while working in this land in the eastern part of the town of Urif, near Nablus.

The man was later arrested by the Israeli occupation soldiers who intervened to protect the settlers.

Daghlas said that town residents rushed to help the farmer and fend off the settlers who attacked the Palestinian homes but were confronted by Israeli soldiers who fired teargas at them.

(WAFA, PC)

