Israeli Warplanes Strike Two Sites in Besieged Gaza

Israeli warplanes dawn Friday stroke two sites in the central and southern besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli fighter jets targeted a site in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central besieged enclave, as well as a plot of farmland, east of Khan Younes city, in the southern strip, causing material damage, but no human casualties.

Israel claimed that it had struck the sites in retaliation to two rockets fired into southern Israel.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)