Israeli Court Extends Detention of Palestinian Journalist from Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEO)

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended or two days the detention of a Palestinian journalist from occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Lama Ghosheh, 32, is a mother of two children and a graduate student at Birzeit University. She was detained at her home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday.

Israeli occupation forces arrested today journalist and activist Lama Ghosheh from her house in Sheikh Jarrah- Jerusalem

Lama is an activist who has always been organizing in support of Palestinian prisoners and HRD, including Salah

Justice for Lama and all Palestinian prisoners pic.twitter.com/zhwxl8YvSV — JusticeforSalah (@JusticeforSalah) September 4, 2022

Her cellular phone and computer were seized by Israeli soldiers.

It is believed her detention is related to her work as a journalist and her defense of Sheikh Jarrah’s homes against the illegal takeover by Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)