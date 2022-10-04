Jewish Settlers Chase Palestinian Shepherds off Their Pastures in Jordan Valley

October 4, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settler violence against Palestinian shepherds is routine in West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

Jewish settlers on Tuesday chased Palestinian shepherds off their pastures in the Khillet Makhoul community, in the northern Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers chased the shepherds as solidarity activists were in the area to monitor the settlers’ harassment of the Palestinians.

Khillet Makhoul has been subject to daily attacks by Jewish settlers for two weeks now.

Settler violations include raiding the area late at night, assaulting citizens, chasing off shepherds, and kicking them out of their grazing areas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*