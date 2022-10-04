Jewish Settlers Chase Palestinian Shepherds off Their Pastures in Jordan Valley

Jewish settlers on Tuesday chased Palestinian shepherds off their pastures in the Khillet Makhoul community, in the northern Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers chased the shepherds as solidarity activists were in the area to monitor the settlers’ harassment of the Palestinians.

WATCH: This is Fadel, a Palestinian shepherd who was detained for hours yesterday in the Jordan Valley while grazing his flock, all because Israeli settlers called on the military to intimidate him and prevent him from returning to the grazing land. #DefundRacism pic.twitter.com/NBnwXeL7O7 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) April 11, 2022

Khillet Makhoul has been subject to daily attacks by Jewish settlers for two weeks now.

Settler violations include raiding the area late at night, assaulting citizens, chasing off shepherds, and kicking them out of their grazing areas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)